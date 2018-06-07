‘Unknown forces’ operating in country: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, alluding to the recent harassment of journalists, said ‘unknown forces’ are operating in the country and the situation needs to change for the betterment of Pakistan.

While speaking to journalists outside an accountability court in Islamabad as the hearing of Avenfield reference resumed against the Nawaz family, he claimed, “Ahead of elections, there is always a debate regarding rigging and it has already started.”

He said, “It began when I was removed from the post of president of Pakistan Muslim League-N. I was disqualified for life.”

Nawaz Sharaif said, “PML-N candidates weren’t permitted party tickets in the Senate elections. Has it ever happened before that candidates are deprived of party tickets?”

Lamenting that the Senate tickets he had distributed to party members had also been declared null and void, the former premier questioned, “Is there another example of not being allowed to contest on Senate tickets that were handed out?”

The deposed premier further said that suo motu notices are taken on ‘everything’ yet never taken on such issues.

Nawaz said that progress and change are inevitable, and will take place soon. When asked regarding his summons in the Asghar Khan case, the former premier said he was waiting for Barrister Zafarullah Khan, and a decision will be made after consulting Khan.

Referring to the recent Reham-Imran scandal, Nawaz said that “Imran Khan and his people would know about her book, not me.”

“I’ve only read about the book in newspapers,” he added.