Unknown culture in Parliament

The recent drama at Faizabad is an eye-opener reality for Pakistan. The protesters sat on the road for nearly 21 days demanding resignation of the Law Minister (Mr. Zahid Hamid). What! A group of people were sitting on roads and demanding the resignation of a cabinet member and unluckily the demand of the protesters was accomplished. How sad! Parliament readily agreed to take out the ministers from the cabinet, no one came to rescue the Minister!

Tomorrow another group will come out on roads and demand for another resignation of another Minister; then again a Minister will be taken out? This culture is confusion. Likewise our all Ministers are in risk of their positions. If they are threatened so easily then anyone can make the situation worse. So, the government must be a bit sensitive in this regard. By just protests they should not take out the Ministers from the cabinet.

ALI JAN MEHR

Via email

Related