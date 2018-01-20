Unjustified move

The removal of the Hajj subsidy reflects the government’s double standard. No matter which party is in power. On one hand, both Central and State governments continue to spend thousands of crore on various Hindu festivals and pilgrimages, and on the other, Muslims have been deprived of the Hajj subsidy also. I have no issues with my Hindu brethren.

Just I want to remind the government of its injustice. As far as Muslims are concerned, they do not need to be upset about this decision, because Hajj is obligatory only for those Muslims who can bear the cost of the travel. And Muslims do Hajj just to fulfil their obligation not to enjoy. Also, Muslims make the Hajj pilgrimage with their hard earned money and do not require any charity.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad, India

