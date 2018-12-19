Unjust hike in Roti price

PEOPLE are strongly resenting the unilateral decision of General

Nanbai Association to raise the prices of ‘Roti’ (bread) and ‘Naan’ from Rs. 2 to 5 in one go and that too without any reason. The worst aspect of the entire episode is that prices have been increased without approval from the local district administrations and is a clear violation of the official notified prices of bread.

Prices of Roti are always linked to the price of wheat flour or gas but this time the procurement and issue price of wheat remains the same and there is also no increase in the price of wheat flour in the market. The Government also exempted ‘tandoors’ from the recent heft increase in prices of gas for all other categories of consumers on the consideration that this would benefit the common man. There was, therefore, absolutely no justification for increase in prices but the Nanbai Association has hiked them on the pretext that prices of LPG have increased in the market and also the rents of their shops. Increase in prices of LPG is a temporary phenomenon as these go up in winter when the demand surges and come down for rest of the year. One never witnessed that prices of Roti were ever reversed when the prices of LPG are reduced. Similarly, there is no evidence of hike in rents and in most of the cases, tandoors are just a part of a hotel or restaurant or they are fully owned by those running them. Prices of almost all items have increased but increase in price of Roti affects each and every one and disturbs budget of families especially the fixed income groups and daily wagers. The unilateral increase in price of Roti is a serious issue and the Government must force the Association to withdraw the hike. It should also look into genuine complaints about less weight of Roti and Naan.

