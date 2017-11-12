University students participate in CIIT National IT Competition

More than 1000 students from 35 universities from all across the country participated in the national IT competition organized by COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) Wah Campus on Saturday.

Enthusiastically participating in the 15th Episode of Visio Spark 2017, National Level Mega IT Competition Event, organized by the Department of Computer Science of CIIT, the students demonstrated their expertise and skills in different IT competitions.

The objective of the event was to provide an opportunity to the future IT professionals to exhibit their skills and get them familiarized with latest trends of the fast-developing IT sector.

The CIIT, organizes the IT competition to help students and graduates from all across the country to prove themselves and refine their creative and innovative ideas for their carrier development and for the promotion of IT sector.

The students participated in Software Project competition, Quiz competition, On-spot Programming competition, E-Gaming competition, Poster Designing competition, IT Mushaira competition, Mobile App development competition, Web Development Competition, Logo designing Competition and Code Debug Competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Director CIIT Wah Campus, Prof. Dr Tayyeb Akram while welcoming the participants from various universities, appreciated the efforts of students and the organizers of Visio Spark for arranging this mega event and providing an opportunity to the students to exhibit their IT skills.—APP

