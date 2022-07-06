University of Tehran plans to establish IT park in Islamabad: Ali Hosseini

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has called for exchange of teachers, students to enhance cooperation especially in Skilled Vocational Training with other countries. He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Wednesday.

Rana Tanveer discussed exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding Vocational and Technical Training. He said that the two countries can benefit from the experience of each other.Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that People of Iran have deep affiliation with Pakistan. He said that people in Iran had great respect for Allama Iqbal as numerous bridges and roads are named after him.

He said that Pakistan is brotherly country for Iran. He said that University to University cooperation and Technical Institution to Technical Institution collaboration is the way forward. He said that the University of Tehran is willing to make a Technology/IT park in Islamabad.

Rana Tanveer praised the current governments efforts in modernising the education system of Pakistan. Federal Minister thanked the Ambassador and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries since 1947.