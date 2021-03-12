University of Lahore’s lovebirds expelled after proposal video goes viral

LAHORE – A couple was ousted from a private university in Lahore after their video in which girl got down on one knee to propose to the boy went viral on social media.

The girl named Hadiqa Javed, wearing yellow top and white jeans and a bouquet of red roses, proposed her love, Shehryar, publicly on the premises of the University of Lahore earlier this week.

The university took action and expelled them on violating the code of conduct, said a notification circulating on social media.

The clip of few seconds draw mixed response on Twitter with some slamming the co-education system.

It also proved a meme fodder for Twitter users, who compare students of private and public university.

 

