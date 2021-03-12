University of Lahore’s lovebirds expelled after proposal video goes viral

LAHORE – A couple was ousted from a private university in Lahore after their video in which girl got down on one knee to propose to the boy went viral on social media.

The girl named Hadiqa Javed, wearing yellow top and white jeans and a bouquet of red roses, proposed her love, Shehryar, publicly on the premises of the University of Lahore earlier this week.

Passed a resolution of the Aurat March successfully ☹️#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/j0uQrWmDS2 — Hassnain_Shah001 (@Shah_rOcKx) March 12, 2021

The university took action and expelled them on violating the code of conduct, said a notification circulating on social media.

Yeh hen sastay Ashiq Or yeh University sy expelled ho gy hain 👌😂

#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/CDFxV0xGes — Shahzaib Shazi (@shahzaibshazi10) March 12, 2021

The clip of few seconds draw mixed response on Twitter with some slamming the co-education system.

When Molana Tariq jameel said that the co_education as the cause of immorality in society, and spreading beihai in our country. Many people critized him but Today time has proved that he was right.☑️#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/j9AmPbtJ4O — Taha Naz (@TahaNaz3) March 12, 2021

It also proved a meme fodder for Twitter users, who compare students of private and public university.