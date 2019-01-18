University of Lahore win Inter-varsity Ski title

Lahore

University of Lahore clinched the trophy of 5th All Pakistan Higher Education Commission (HEC) Inter-University Men Ski Championship which concluded at PAF Ski Resort Naltar, on Friday.

This was the first time that the event has been conducted at Naltar, which was earlier held at PAF Base Kalabagh. A total of 24 students of eight Universities from all over the country competed in Slalom and Giant Slalom categories in freezing temperatures.

A large number of spectators and Ski lovers witnessed the event, which continued at the picturesque PAF Ski Resort for three days.

The prize distribution ceremony of the Championship was held with Inspector General of Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Sana Ullah Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion. University of Lahore was adjudged the winner of the Championship; while Punjab University won the silver medal. Karakoram University of Gilgit-Baltistan stood 3rd in the competition.

Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan under the auspices of PAF, is pursuing its goal of flourishing winter sports in the country. Encouraging the youth of Pakistan to participate in this healthy and exciting sport would help in searching new talent for the country and also promote tourism in the area.—Agencies

