University of Bradford to boost regions ties with Pakistan

Staff Reporter

A delegation from the University of Bradford will visit Pakistan later this month to create new partnerships between the country and the Bradford region.

The trip will look to engage with alumni and key stakeholders and create new opportunities for the two areas to collaborate.

The delegation, which includes Vice-Chancellor Brian Cantor and senior academics along with the Director of External Affairs, Mark Garratt, will visit Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi from 22-28 February. The team will host a series of dinners titled ‘Destination Bradford: Education & Culture from the heart of the UK’. This will be in addition to holding discussions and meetings with institutions and senior government officials.

In Lahore, the University of Bradford will be a key partner of the Lahore Literature Festival which takes place Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 February. The festival is the city’s premier free-to-public cultural event. It explores the dialogue and interface between literature and the arts that shape our cultural, social, economic, and political frameworks.

