University of Bradford hosts ‘Destination Bradford’ in Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

A high-powered delegation led by the University of Bradford’s Vice Chancellor Professor Brian Cantor, and including a group of Senior University academics and staff hosted the ‘Destination Bradford’ dinner in Islamabad. This was second of a series of events that the University will be hosting to engage with partners, alumni and stakeholders.

The delegation includes Professor Amir Sharif, Professor Tahir Khan, Dr Afshin Shahi, Dr. Rianne Lord and Dr. Jyoti Mishra. Naz Shah, Member of British Parliament for Bradford also attended the event and spoke about the important role the University of Bradford is playing, both locally and internationally.

Vice Chancellor Professor Brian Cantor explaining the University’s approach towards education said, “We have 4 overall objectives: excellence, internationalisation, equality & diversity, and sustainability.

And we have 3 overarching academic themes: Advanced Healthcare, Innovative Engineering, and Sustainable Societies.”

Highlighting the significant impact the University has had internationally, Professor Brian Cantor added, “We have developed drugs to prevent cancer; we have promoted chemical and biochemical disarmament; our engineering and healthcare products have saved lives and generated wealth worldwide. And we received a Queen’s Award for our work improving the lives of people living with dementia.”

Mark Garratt, Director of External Affairs said, “It’s fantastic to take our ‘Destination Bradford’ road show to the capital city of Islamabad after a successful start in Lahore.”

Fahd Asif, Regional Manager said, “Bradford offers a broad range of world-leading courses across different disciplines and a fantastic student experience to our students.

As part of this trip to Pakistan, we have been pleased to launch the new the £4,000 Vice-Chancellor’s Award for students from Pakistan.

Students applying from Pakistan will be eligible for a special £4,000 scholarship in addition to several half-fee scholarships and fully funded awards as well.”

The City of Bradford, was once considered to be the wool capital of the world and is now proud to be the first ever UNESCO City of Film.

Bradford has an impressive history and this is reflected in the striking architecture found throughout the city.

University of Bradford is recognized amongst the world’s leading technology University Bradford offers a wide range of bachelor’s degree programs across its five academic faculties namely: Engineering and Informatics; Health Studies; Life Sciences; Management, Law and Social Sciences; and School of Social Sciences.

Bradford set up the 1st ever business school in the UK, triple accredited, ranked 1st for its distance MBA, having populated executive teams worldwide. The University is also recognised for founding the 1st ever peace studies & international development department in the world, which has helped create peace in countries across Africa, Asia and South America, and has populated diplomatic missions, ministerial teams and NGOs worldwide.

