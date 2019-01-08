University for technical education to be established in Islamabad

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said a new university would be established in Islamabad within few months to impart technical education to youths in different skills.

“Some two point five million youth enter the job market annually and it is a big challenge to provide them relevant technical skills to absorb them in the market,” Shafqat Mehmood said while addressing a function under the auspices of New-Tech in Islamabad.

He said the new university would help provide technical education and certification to youth to enable them to get honorable jobs.

Last month in a statement, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide quality education in the country.

Arif Alvi said that the government will leave no stone unturned in providing uniform and quality education in the country and added that promotion of education was a shared social responsibility.

He said that the PTI government put the country on the right direction and added that soon their policies will bear fruit.—INP

