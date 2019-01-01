University for Hyderabad

The Sindh Assembly had passed a law to rename Altaf University as Fatima Jinnah University in Hyderabad. The Fatima Jinnah University was to be established within two years. Although a plot of 80 acres had been purchased for the University’s allotment, almost two years have completed, Varsity has not been established so far.

The thousands of students from Hyderabad are facing many difficulties to travel to other cities in order to get higher education from different universities which are far from the city. Because of this, a large number of students who belong to Hyderabad are deprived of higher education. The federal government as well as the Higher Education Commission must play an important role in establishing Fatima Jinnah University in Hyderabad as soon as possible.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

