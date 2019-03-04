University college campus to be set up at Hafizabad

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

In order to provide higher education facilities to students of district Hafizabad at local level a Campus of University Collage Faisalabad at Hafizabad will be established to materialize electoral promise.

This was stated by the Parliamentary Secretary, Punjab/ MPA Muhammad Mamoon Jafar Tarar while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Clerks Association Hafizabad led by its district president Nasir Ameen, President, Young Clerks Association, Punjab, Mazafar Ali and Chairman APCA Population Welfare Department Hafizabad Syed Shafiqur Rehman, on Sunday.

He has said that present government of PTI is striving to provide all basic needs of life to the people at their doorsteps according to the manifesto of the PTI and vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Muhammad Usman Buzdar.

He said that science and technical education was vital for progress and prosperity of the country that is why the Punjab government was focusing on promotion of quality education in the province.

The delegation was presented different problems confronting by the government employees particularly clerks and class-four employees as well as up-gradation of Family Welfare Assistants.

Parliamentary Secretary, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar assured the delegation that all-out efforts would be made to get resolve problems of government employees on priority basis.

Share on: WhatsApp