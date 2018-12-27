University at PM House

Government decided to convert PM House in a modern university. Shortly after the process of government-making, PM Imran Khan announced that we will take a step towards betterment of people by converting the PM House into an international level university. Daring and bold step indeed, in a third world country, where majority of people is away from even literacy. Only education can change the fortune of the nation. Decisions like aforesaid are much needed, but the point is, with full homework.

According to international ranking of universities, not even a single university of ours falls in the first 1000 universities of the world; a bare depiction of standard or quality of already existed universities in country. While in continental ranking Pakistan’s number comes far away from top. On the other hand, graduate from universities passing out with degree, a paper with stamps only. Scholars and PhD researchers, in numerical, are another feature of “ higher education standard of Pakistan,”. Comparing with India annual number of PhD scholars from universities is very much low, it is quantity, beside quality.

It is, however, required to improve already existing universities instead of establishing new ones. Both in manners of quality and quantity demanding attention from authorities. A university should not be a building of gathered crowd, but an institution which lits the brains of pupils, who, in future, light the society with knowledge and wisdom.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp