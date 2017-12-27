University of Africa, IIUI to undertake joint ventures

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and University of Africa, Sudan have finalized matters for Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation and academic excellence through joint ventures.

This was decided in a meeting between President IIUI, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and Ambassador of Sudan, Taj Addin Al-Hadi at new campus of the university.

Meeting was also attended by the Dean of Arabic faculty Dr. Muhammad Bashir and faculty members from Sudan working at IIUI.

Both sides would launch short courses of Arabic for faculty and students through mutual cooperation and agreed that seminars and conferences on important issues would be arranged.