Universities to build incubation centers for new inventions

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday urged the universities to build incubation centers aiming at to bring new inventions. He expressed these views while addressing the Conference “Building Innovative Pakistan Through Science, Technology & Innovation Policy” organized here by Quaid-e-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that we have to make our universities a hub of education.

The minister also underlined the need to improve the standard of education. He said that the government is facing many challenges including teachers training in education sector.

Lamenting over poor quality education, he said that a student of class five even could not read the class two book.

He asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to take necessary steps in addressing the challenge of teachers skills improvement while providing them training.

We are paying focus on schools education, he said, and also underlined the need for promotion of using technology in this sector. With the help of technology, the teaching process could be made easy and further activated, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistanis have done best achievements across the globe. He hoped that this conference would bring fruitful suggestions for uplifting of education sector.

The minister also congratulated the Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Muhammad Ali for holding the charge of top ranked university of the country. Speaking on the occasion, French Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety said that developed countries have achieved the economic goals while investing in education sector.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Muhammad Ali said that the issues could be resolved through linking different research institutions of country with each others. He said that building linkages among academia-industry is need of the hour. While formulating policies at HEC level, the steps should be taken for bridging linkages among bacademia-industry, VC suggested.

There are lot of opportunities are existing in Pakistan, from which we need to take benefit, he emphasized.

