The Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised the 19th All Pakistan Inter-University Declamation Contest for Award of Allama Iqbal Shield.

The Contest is conducted at three levels every year, as the first round of competition is organised at the universities wherein students from all public and private sector universities and constituent colleges take part.

In the second round, winners of first round compete at regional level and the winners have to compete on national level in the final round for award of Allama Iqbal Shield.

The closing ceremony held at HEC Secretariat also marked award of prizes among winners of the National Essay Competition organized by HEC in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education to mark 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal, Minister of State for Ports and Shipping was chief guest on the occasion while Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Dr G Raza Bhatti, Member Operations and Planning HEC, Raza Chohan, Director General Academics HEC, Vice Chancellors of universities, faculty members, and a large number of university and college students were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal said the competition reminded him of his student life, adding that such competitions boost up self-confidence which is very important element in education life.

He maintained that universities are responsible for figuring out hidden talents of students in the form of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

He reminded students of pre-partition days as well, telling them that today we are a sovereign state and have facilities of each kind including latest gadgets for knowledge enhancement and creation which were obscure before foundation of Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that since the formation of HEC in 2002, HEC has not only focused on promotion of higher education, qualitative research, and equitable access, but also on extracurricular activities.

Congratulating winners and participants of the declamation contest, he urged teachers, parents and society as a whole to pay due attention to the training of youth apart from their academic endeavours.

He said that the objective of these contests is to promote communication skills and critical thinking among the students to encourage tolerance, respect for others’ point of view, and enhance understanding of socio-economic and political issues among students of various regions of Pakistan.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University chaired the Urdu debate contest.

In his address, he told students that he has learnt so many new things today as students have challenged societal stigmas with their positivity and strong views. Furthermore, he elaborated philosophical aspect of Allama Iqbal’s poetry in terms of nation building. Dr Sarwet Rasul, Chairperson, Department of English, Fatima Jinnah Women University chaired the first session of English debates. In her concluding remarks at the end of session she thanked HEC of providing a splendid opportunity for young students to speak on different issues that beset our society.—APP

