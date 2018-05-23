Universities’ representative body calls for audit of HEC

Dr Mukhtar’s tenure

Zubair Qureshi

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded independent 4 years financial and academic audit of Higher Education Commission (HEC). President FAPUASA Dr. Kaleem ullah Bareach and President of Balochistan Chapter and member Executive Committee FAPUASA Dr. Fareed Achakzai said in a statement that higher education Commission’s performance during last four years was not quite up to the mark.

A number of irregularities and illegalities were observed during this turbulent time including financial and academic. The HEC became a pray of adhocism during this time and the ranking of universities whether it’s times or QS went down. A short time ago 5 universities were in top 500 universities of the world and now our varsities are only being included in the list of Asian or emerging economies list, the falling behind of Higher Education is shameful for us as a nation.

They said it is unfortunate that HEC budget amounting to more than 90 billion rupees did not get approval from the governing body of HEC, which was a legal and mandatory requirement under HEC ordinance 2002. In addition smaller provinces specially, Balochistan was deprived of it’s proper share in the annual budgetary allocations specially in PSDP. On the other hand the development funds were distributed through discriminatory way as an example a constituency of a powerful minister got more than 11 billion rupees for development in a small district which was ten times higher than the whole budget allocation of Balochistan. It reflects the typical mindset of HEC leadership to deliberately deprive smaller provinces. They further said despite the joint resolution of Senate of Pakistan to enhance retirement age of University teachers to 65 years and tax rebate of 75pc, the HEC backing out of its earlier endorsement has sent some opposing comments on the enhancement of retirement age to 65 years, which reflects an unfortunate state of affairs in HEC, they lamented.