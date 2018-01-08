Universities’ representative body calls for appointing HEC chief through competitive process

Dr Mukhtar’s tenure ending in April

Zubair Qureshi

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded for end of extension and culture of ad hocism in higher education sector and appointment of new Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Vice Chancellors through open, competitive and merit based mechanism.

Prof Dr Kaleemullah Barech Central President FAPUASA and Dr. Shehzad Ashraf President FAPUASA while talking to the faculty delegations from various universities of Punjab at Islamabad said that extension, adhocism culture and non-merit based appointments at key positions in higher education sector has adversely affected progress of higher education in Pakistan.

Reacting over the news related to appointment of new chairperson HEC and vice chancellors, Dr. Kaleemullah said that in the light of various verdicts of Supreme Court of Pakistan, all the appointments in higher education sector especially chairperson Higher Education Commission and vice chancellors should be done through advertisement, open and transparent mechanism instead of granting extensions. It is high time to advertise the post of chairperson HEC well in time. There is dire need to create opportunities for dynamic personalities to lead the higher education sector both at national and provincial levels. He demanded that as per best practices in higher education sector, the posts in higher education sector should be advertised three months earlier before end of tenure. Being a controlling authority of federal HEC, they appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to appoint new chairman HEC through open, transparent and competitive process.

They said while appointing on such important posts, candidates with controversial careers should be avoided. It may be mentioned here that the four-year term of the incumbent chairman of HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed is expiring in April 2018. He is the third chairperson of the HEC, formed by Gen Pervez Musharraf.

The first HEC chief, Dr Attaur Rehman, was appointed by Musharraf in 2002 while its second chief, Dr Javed Laghari, was appointed by the Pakistan Peoples Party government in 2009. Laghari was denied extension by Nawaz Sharif in August 2013 but the post remained vacant for seven months until Dr Ahmed’s appointment through a selection board in April 2014.

According to the source Minister for Education and Professional Trainings Baligur Rehman was not in favour of giving him an extension and suggested initiating the process of appointment through a search committee to avert any controversy.