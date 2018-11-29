Universities have immense importance in nation building: Ali

Convocation of Bahria University

Bahria University, Islamabad on Wednesday in its 20th Convocation conferred a total of 686 degrees to the undergraduate and graduate students here at the Convention Centre. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, awarded 16 gold and 13 silver medals to the students, who achieved top positions in their respective programs. The degrees were conferred to the students of Managements Sciences, Humanities, computer sciences, Law, Earth, Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering Departments.

Ali Muhammad Khan congratulated the graduating students on their success and lauded Bahria University for providing knowledge to the students. He said “I feel delighted to see the growing number of graduates, the University is producing every year.”

He said universities have immense importance in building the nation and Bahria University is one of those institutions which was leading the way. He encouraged the students to be proactive, creative and achieve their dreams. Earlier, in his welcome address Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq HI (M) expressed his gratitude to Ali Muhammad for his presence at the convocation. Rector acknowledged the role of Higher Education Commission and Punjab government for sponsoring number of scholarships for the students of Bahria University.

