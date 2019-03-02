Universities face financial emergency: VCs

Vice Chancellors and Rectors of public sector universities say that they face a financial emergency because of budget cuts in the past three years. The university heads stated this during a two-day huddle held here at Higher Education Commission(HEC) to explore solutions to the financial crisis, a press release said on Saturday.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Chairman Vice Chancellors Committee said that the recurring budget of the higher education sector is facing a shortfall of Rs 26.9 billion in the current financial year.

He expressed the hope that the current Government, a known supporter of the education sector, would help universities come out of the crisis. Since the last three years, funding for universities has failed to keep up with growing enrollments. The crisis has been exacerbated because of legislated pay and pension increases and demands from newly established universities.

The quality of education has suffered as a result, and universities are finding it impossible to meet pay and pension obligations. The Vice Chancellors expressed their hope that government will restore university funding for the current fiscal year and ensure that the projected requirement of Rs 103.55 billion for the coming year (2019-20) is satisfied.

They also asked the government to ensure adequate funding for the development budget of universities.

Addressing the university heads, Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC, assured them that he will present their concerns to the highest levels of federal as well as provincial governments. He said that HEC had set up a committee to review the budgetary formula for distribution of government funding to each university. The Chairman also advised the heads of universities to invest in the efficiency and transparency of university operations as well as in fundraising programs. He announced that HEC was preparing guidelines for a major fundraising drive for universities, which will culminate in an Education Week in December 2019. He asked universities to set a target of mobilizing 20 per cent of their revenue from non-government and non-tuition sources by 2022.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the Vice Chancellors’ vision of harnessing university resources for such national objectives as the promotion of national unity, development of the knowledge economy, and the projection of the soft power of the country. Specific actions envisaged in this regard include student and faculty exchanges between different parts of the country, admission of students across provincial boundaries, attracting foreign students as well as faculty members to Pakistan, and investing in the capacity of university faculty to undertake research on issues of national and international urgency.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp