Universities can play greater role in economic development: Baligh

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Wednesday said universities can play greater role and provide key contribution to the economy.

During a called on meeting held here with the President Aga Khan University Firoz Rasul, the minister said the promotion of education is priority of the government.

The federal minister welcomed the president Aga Khan University and matters related to education were discussed.

During the meeting, Firoz Rasul shared the results of a study on the Aga Khan University’s Economic Impact in Pakistan with the minister.

He said Aga Khan University (AKU) commissioned the Centennial International from Washington DC to undertake Economic Study of its activities and inputs in Pakistan. He said this study examines not only the gross value add created by AKU and the number of jobs that AKU supports, but more importantly, the significant public benefits in Pakistan.

Baligh appreciated the Aga Khan University and said that it is very authentic study.

He said that every year government increased funding for education sector. Emphasis the need of linkages between academia and Industry, the Federal Minister said that academia-industry linkage is vital for the economic development. The minister noted that number of out of school children has phenomenally dropped in the country.—APP

