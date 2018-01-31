Universal Edible Oil Mills at Port Qasim sealed

Staff Reporter

A team Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) raided and sealed a cooking oil and ghee unit situated in the proximity of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) after inspecting the factory.

The sealed mills, Universal Edible Oil Mills was producing sub-standard unlicensed ghee and cooking oil.

The factory was using Pakistan Standards Marks on the packing of Ghee and Cooking Oil without any licence from PSQCA. Director General PSQCA, Engr. Muhammad Khalid Siddiq has warned producers and manufacturers to manufacture products according to Pakistan Standards specifications and display.