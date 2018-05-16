Universal access to health for all in AJK a priority: Masood Khan

Mirpur

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, has said that universal access to health for all in AJK is a priority and the government will make every effort to provide quality health services even in the most remotest areas of the state.

He as the Chancellor of Public Sector Universities of AJK – made these remarks while addressing the 1st Convocation of the Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College here.

Congratulating the graduating students, the President said that today marks a major milestone in their academic careers. He said this achivemnet is a culmination of the efforts of your parents and teachers; and you all should be grateful to their dedication and selfless contributions. He also congratulated the parents, the college faculty and management on this great achievement.

President Masood Khan said that the AJK is fast developing in all sectors and it is also our priority to build modern health facilities and strengthen existing health infrastructures at divisions, district and subdivisions of AJK.

The President urged the students to focus on enhancing their professional competence through acquiring education based on the latest research and innovation in the field of medicine. He also said that new postgraduate courses in medicine will be introduced and constructive steps will be made to establish a medical university in AJK. He said that our focus shall be on quality education and introducing modern curriculums.

The President said that medical colleges in AJK shall be made into quality and premium institutions and will therefore become competitive both nationally and regionally.—PR