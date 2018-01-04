Unity, prosperity of Muslim Ummah vision of Allama Iqbal

City Reporter

A land trade route between Asia, Afghanistan and Central Asia for unity, prosperity and progress of Muslim Ummah was vision of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“Our country can make progress by leaps and bounds only by acting upon thinking of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam,” said Justice (retd) Nasira Javid Iqbal during talk in NH&MP Road Safety Programme “An Hour with the Guest” at Motorway Police Babu Sabu, building complex here on Wednesday.

Addressing the officers of the NH&MP especially female officers, Nasira Javid Iqbal said that women had a vital role in building of nations and they could play the best role in progress of any country.

The women had played a very important role in the Pakistan Movement and same passion from them was the need of the hour, she said.

Later, Justice (r) Nasira Iqbal also inaugurated Daycare Centre of Motorway Police.