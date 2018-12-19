Unity of Ummah moot demo of love, harmony

Observer Report

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Imam-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said that ‘Unity of Ummah Conference’ is demonstration of love and harmony on part of Saudi leadership towards Muslim Ummah. He also added that construction on the extension project of Masjid-e-Al-Haram will be completed ahead of Hajj adding that Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman had instructed Saudi Construction companies to complete the first phase of extended project ahead of the month of Ramadhan.

Talking to a visiting delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council, Mashaykh and journalists of Pakistan here on Tuesday, Imam-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais stressed that unity of Muslim Ummah is need of the hour to contain prevailing challenges of Muslim countries.

He also urged on Muslim scholars, clerics and Mashaykh to play their effective and vital role to guide Muslim youths against propaganda of extremists organisations.

Imam-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Sharifain Al-Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais lauded efforts of World Islamic League for holding ‘Stability of Ummah Conference’ in Mecca. He stated that the conference will prove a proactive approach on part of World Islamic League to contain the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence from Muslim world.

Islamic countries should devise a cohesive and articulated mechanism to contain issuance of anti-Shariah decrees from Muslim countries, said Al-Sudais. Religious decrees are being issued on pretext of Islamic Shariah, which has posed enormous challenges for Musim world. Muslim Clerics and scholars should come forward to discourage such decrees, which has been defaming Muslims across the world, said Al-Sudais adding that Muslim scholars should educate public with teachings of Quran-O-Sunnah. He stated that Islamic teachings doesn’t prohibit from dialogue and amidst prevailing challenges, interfaith dialogue is need of the time to make religious harmony.

