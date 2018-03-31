Unity of Muslim Ummah real objective of MMA: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the real objective of the Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) is the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a large Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, Sirajul Haq said that the anti-Islam forces were ruling the Muslims after dividing the Ummah on numerous grounds. He said the US was striving to enforce educational courses and syllabi of its choice in the Muslim countries in order to bury the Jehadic spirit of the Muslims. He noted that during Pervez Musharraf’s rule, several Quranic Surahs were dropped from the syllabi of schools.

The JI chief said that Islamic history was witness that wherever the enemy captured Muslims territories, the first thing they did was to kill the Ulema and to set libraries and books on fire. After the 9/11, he said, the US declared the Muslims as its enemy No. One and got control over their economy and education.

Sirajul Haq said that in 1897, the Zionists had prepared a plan to rule the entire world and they were working on the plan. Unfortunately, he said, instead of countering the enemy plan, the Muslim rulers were busy in pursuing their personal goals. He said the MMA wanted to awaken the nation and to forge unity in its ranks to be able to counter the plans of the Hindus and Zionists under the US patronage. He said the JI would give its line of action to the country’s youth at its meeting at Minar e Pakistan on April 08, 2018.

The JI chief said that during the last seventy years, the agents of the colonial powers and the international establishment had looted the nation with both hands but now they were trying to prove themselves innocent. “If the rulers have earned through legal means, why they are trying to hide their sources of earning from the nation, he asked.

He said that the criticism of the judiciary or any attempt to pressurize the courts would not succeed now.

Sirajul Haq reiterated that as long as the agenda of the Prime Minister’s call on the Chief Justice was not disclosed, rumours would continue. He said, “the plea of the “Faryadi must be heard, but who would listen to the Faryads of the nation for justice and lawful rights, he asked.

The Ameer JI said that the real force of a Muslim was his faith and the Holy Quran. “We want to associate our youth with the Quran so that they are imbued with the force of faith and become a source of national unity and serve the country and the nation, he said.

He said the enemy wanted to destroy our family system through promotion of immorality and nudity and it was essential to prepare the youth to counter the enemy designs. He said the enemy wanted to obstruct the advance of the Islam through the media. He said the recent march of the westernized women in Islamabad was not something accidental. It was preplanned to achieve the US designs to promote vulgarity and obscenity.

Sirajul Haq said that the globalization was actually Americanization. By patronizing India and Israel, the US was giving a message to the Muslim countries that all of Islam’s enemies had united. But unfortunately, he said, the incompetent and selfish leadership of the Muslim world was acting as a tool of the enemy.

Orignally published by INP