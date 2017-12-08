Unity on national issues must for steady, unchecked progress

SDPI’s Sustainable Development Conference concludes

Zubair Qureshi

Representatives of the public, private and development sectors on Thursday termed unity in the ranks of politicians from across the line of division in the Parliament was must for consensus on economic, environmental, and foreign policy issues before the 2018 elections.

They said this while speaking at the closing plenary of 20th Sustainable Development Conference organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah was the chief guest on the concluding day of the conference.

In his address, Khurshid Shah emphasized ensuring stronger parliamentary oversight of the budget making process, while calling for the implementation of people-centric economic policies, including the establishment of an equitable welfare system to improve quality of life for the majority population. He also stressed revisiting Pakistan’s development policies, which had sped up the rate of environmental degradation, while calling for more efficient use of our fiscal and natural resources, which are being strained by rapid population growth.

“It is the responsibility of democratic forces to speak truth and tell the people truth and share with them what is reality,” he added.

In his keynote address Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Defense, spoke on the opportunities and challenges of conducting trade and foreign policy in South Asia’s emerging geopolitical landscape. He cautioned against falling into the cold war model of geopolitics while welcoming the trend towards greater regional connectivity and integration in South Asia, which would enable the regional countries to leverage their tremendous human resource, economic and natural resource potential.

To ensure this trend is fully realized, he recommended a revival of Track-II diplomatic channels and full participation of regional partners in the upcoming SAARC Regional Summit in Islamabad. He called for peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations resolutions, which is key to ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in India, Pakistan and the wider region. He also emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s new policy of respecting Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which would contribute towards the country’s ongoing transition towards peace and stability.