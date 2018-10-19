Unity must to ensure peace

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) Shah Ghulam Qadir has stressed the need for forging unity in order to thwart nefarious designs of the enemy and establish peace and ensure stability in the country. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a workshop titled ‘Reconstruction of Inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan’ held at the AJK University Muzaffarabad on Thursday, Shah Ghulam Qadir said that Pakistan is a great gift by Allah Almighty for us and we all are obliged to protect it against all odds.

The event organized in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute, Islamic International University Islamabad, was attended by a huge number of faculty members, ulema, scholars, civil society activists and students. Addressing the ceremony, organized as part of the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan, the AJK speaker said religious groups have a big role to play in the society. ‘The joint decree issued by ulema belonging to all schools of thought under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative is a guarantee to peace and stability in the country,’ he said.

‘The institution of mosque should be strengthened. Mosque should act as centre of training for the youth,’ he said, adding that those criticizing the religious seminaries are oblivious of the fact that these madaris are providing shelter, food and education to hundreds of thousands of poor children. ‘Providing jobs to youth graduating from these madaris is the responsibility of the State,’ he said. ‘State can’t discriminate between those graduating from universities and the ones getting education from madaris,’ he said.

The AJK speaker said Pakistan Army is the most organized institution in the country at present. He said the sacrifices of security forces in the ongoing war against terrorism are matchless. ‘But, it is unfortunate that we expect army to fulfill each and every responsibility that a State needs to do instead,’ he said, adding the resolution of Kashmir issue is guarantee to peace in the country as well as the whole region.—INP

