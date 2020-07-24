Unity must for resolution of traders problems: Munir

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Patron-in-Chief of United Business, S.M. Munir has said that the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the economy of Pakistan, but expressed the hope that things would improve soon.

He said that in the current economic crisis, the business community should remain united for resolution of their problems.

Patron-in-Chief of UBG stated this while speaking a breakfast hosted in his honour by former Vice President FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari and former Vice President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari at their residence on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President said that S.M. Munir, Patron-in-Chief UBG has rendered invaluable services to the business community of the country which was laudable.

He said that the business community of the Federal Capital is with UBG under the leadership of Abdul Rauf Alam Chairman UBG Federal Area.

Former Vice-President FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that in the last election of the federation, group leader S.M. Munir was in ailing condition due to which the election campaign could not be run effectively. He thanked all the business leaders for coming to his house to participate in the breakfast.