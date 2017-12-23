Unity is the call

Muhammad Usman

IT is now too obvious that relations between Pakistan and US are poised at knife edge.

Both wants rapprochement but divergence far outweighs areas of convergence. Former is of strategic dimension and latter is of tactical necessity. On top of this, there is an impatient and grasping Trump who has the proclivity to advance the clock. It could add to inherent unpredictability of a big super power. Notwithstanding, indispensable geo – strategic importance of Pakistan in region, dismaying threatening signals, emanating from Washington could not be taken lightly. These could court real dangers to Pakistan. Faced with formidable challenges, need of domestic cohesion and unity could not be overemphasized.

The briefing of COAS, General Bajwa to Senate Committee of the whole on national security was a right step to forge unity and consensus on national response to overbearing demands of US, following new US policy about South Asia however, majority of our Senators were more inclined to find positives for democracy and civil military relations than message of unity it intended to emit. In exuberance, some of them even failed to exercise discretion about in camera session. It was DG ISPR who highlighted element of unity more; no one could defeat us till we are united. Majority of Senators belongs to our erstwhile ruling elite who are desperately fighting battle of their survival in midst of fury of winds blowing for change. This mindset/ attitude is not accidental.

It has the background. Our ruling elite is greedy and self-seeking. They have continuous past of self perpetuation and self-preservation, even taking primacy over national pursuits and needs. Present times provide its perfect testimony. Memo gate scandal, Dawn leaks and their conflicting statements on militant organizations inside Pakistan are too recent to be forgotten. These caused chinks in Pakistan’s armor. At present, Pakistan needs an effective government but there is no steady hand on its tillers. We have a PM who takes pride in declaring that his PM is Nawaz Sharif, disqualified by highest Court in the land. He reports to a man who is neither under oath nor abreast with intricacies of problems, being faced by the country. How such a PM could be taken seriously by outside world. Our woes do not end here.

These are further aggravated when more or less, one sees Nawaz Sharif on collision path with Judiciary and Armed Forces indiscreetly. He has declared to run a movement against the system which has allegedly ousted him wrongly. Within itself, it contains seeds of chaos and anarchy. Luckily he lacks charisma, appeal and cause to carry forward whatever he says. This will only remain an act, played at empty gallery however, tends to imprint negatively on national polity. Besides, there is Punjab government which pretends to mull seriously but does not take any practical measure to diffuse crises, brewing fast on issues of Model Town massacre and Khatm – Nabuwat. The leaders of both issues, Doctor Tahir ul Qadri and Pir of Sail Sharif, Hameeddin Sialvi have threatened Punjab government of dire consequences if it fails to comply with their widely acknowledged and popular demands. National unity would suffer if gloves are off. Apart from this, Punjab is biggest province of the country. The clouds of uncertainty, hovering on its horizon creates fear of instability.

This amplifies internal weakness which in our case are too many. Diplomacy fails because it also begins at home. There is Mehmood Khan Achakzai who continues to spit anti Pakistan diatribe. His assertion that KP belongs to Afghanistan, deserves unqualified condemnation by all and sundry but still he remains esteemed ally of government. There is another ally of government, Maulana Fazl – Rehman who at its bidding or at his own, does not hesitate to throw spanner in works to secure petty inducements or grind own axe. Latest example is of FATA reforms bill which is essential to purge FATA of terrorism completely by public wellbeing. There is also a section of media which hastens to sing tune of ruling elite even at expense of creating disunity and discord. Under patronage or superintendence of ruling elite, mills of rumors are also at work i.e. Possibilities of a national and technocrat government and establishment playing its hands to field own favorites etc. Aim is to spread confusion, uncertainty and doubts about prospects of change in offing. These dilute people’s hope. Hope is main ingredient of unity.

Unity of Pakistani people is not of single ply. It has cluster of layers. Armed Forces have proved their mettle in a fight against terrorism which no other army of world could win. They are a rare exception in valor, professionalism, sense of supreme sacrifice and dedication to national cause. Pakistan also has a real opposition which stands back to back with national cause. World listen to them attentively. Above all, Pakistani people thrive more when chips are down. They are capable of standing up to test of great events. World knows this well. It is in interests of ruling elite if they also stand in unison. Major responsibility lies with Nawaz Sharif who has been PM three time. No individual is bigger than institutions. No institution is bigger than state. In present standoff with US, it is the state of Pakistan which has extreme stakes.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.