Unity, interfaith harmony to ensure lasting peace: DC

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa and City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan on Wednesday stressed the need for creating religious harmony and forging unity among the people to overcome the challenges, the country was facing.

Addressing a District Peace Committee (DPC) meeting held here on Wednesday they said that Islam is a religion of peace which teaches love, tolerance, peace and brotherhood.

They said, the ulema should come forward and play their role to maintain harmony among various schools of thought.

The role of district peace committees had been vibrant to maintain harmony in the society.

They asked people belonging to different religious sects to forge unity in their ranks to overcome the current challenges and make coordinated efforts for restoration of sustainable peace.

Urging the members of the committee to play an effective role for promotion of religious harmony, the DC asked them to extend support to the government for elimination of extremism.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, General Maliha Jamal, Assistant Commissioner Human Resource, Haider Abbas, Allama Azhaar Bukhari, Divisional Khateeb Iqbal Razvi, Qazi Muhammad Zahoor Elahi, Syed Mutloob Hussain Taqi, Qazi Muhammad Amin Sialvi, Qari Khalid Mahmood Abbas, Muhammad Ayaz Rizvi, Allama Fazal Kareem, Qari Attique ur Rehman, Shoukat Abbas Jaffri, Allama Syed Zahid Abbas Qazmi, Shoukat Jaffri and other ulema.—APP

