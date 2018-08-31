Unity in action rewarded

DUTCH anti-Muslim lawmaker Geert Wilders says he has cancelled a planned blasphemous caricatures contest following ‘death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk’. In a written statement issued on Thursday night, Wilders said he has decided ‘not to let the cartoon contest go ahead.’ Muslims across the world strongly reacted to the provocative move by the Dutch lawmaker but people of Pakistan expressed their sentiments more loudly and strongly. There was resentment all over the country as was evident from protests held in different areas, statements of religious and political leaders as well as opinion-makers.

As people of Pakistan made their feelings known, the credit also goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who echoed their aspirations and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who talked to his Dutch counterpart conveying sentiments of people of Pakistan in their right earnest. The country was going to register its protest more vocally on Friday and the TLP called off its march after cancellation of plans by Geert who, earlier, was adamant to go ahead with his nefarious agenda despite condemnation also by saner elements of other religions who were unanimous in their opinion that cartoon contest had nothing to do with freedom of expression but motivated by objective of humiliating and disrespecting a religion and its followers.

Dutch Prime Minister also tried to distance himself by questioning the motives of holding the contest but the very fact that the Dutch Parliament Building was to be used for the dastardly act made it clear that the lawmaker had tacit government approval. It was because of this attitude that there was universal demand for severing diplomatic and commercial ties with the Netherlands. No doubt, strong reaction has produced desired result but Muslim leaders and governments should not rest at that but raise this and similar other discriminatory and provocative acts at all international forums. Those indulging in such acts should be made to feel the heat through a combination of political and economic measures.

Share on: WhatsApp