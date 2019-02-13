Unity among Muslim countries only way to overcome challenges: Asad

Staff Reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that unity and close cooperation among Muslim countries was essential to overcome challenges being confronted by the Muslim Ummah. He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of State of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak M.S. Al-Mansouri who called on him at Parliament House.

The Speaker said that Pakistan attached immense importance to its brotherly relations with Qatar and wanted to further expand the bilateral relations through enhanced economic and Parliamentary co-operation. He said that Parliamentary diplomacy could play a vital role to bring both brotherly countries closer and Parliament of Pakistan was committed to further cement bilateral relations.

He said that incumbent government had introduced investment friendly policies in the country by which investors of Qatar could take advantages. He further said that there was vast opportunity of investment in energy, gas and oil sectors in Pakistan.

While urging the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade he said that there was great potential to expand trade between the two countries. He said that Pakistan had the largest number of skilled manpower which could play an important role in development and progress of Qatar. Ambassador of State of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak M.S. Al- Mansouri thanked the Speaker for his valuable remarks and said that Qatar highly valued its friendly relations with Pakistan.

He said that Qatar also desired to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields. He said that Pakistani immigrants residing in Qatar were playing important role in progress and prosperity of their country. He said that Qatari firms were taking keen interest to invest in multiple spheres in Pakistan.

He appreciated Pakistan’s role for creating harmony and eliminating differences among the Muslims countries. The ambassador also extended invitation to the Speaker to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference which was going to be held on April 6, 2019 in Qatar.

