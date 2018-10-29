Uniting for what?

Reports say that two former ruling parties are joining hands and holding discussions for mutual cooperation which are of no surprise at all. PML(N) Quaid and former Premeir Nawaz Sharif and PPP ‘s Co-Chairperson and former President Asif Ali Zardari are pondering over for joining hands and MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman is quite active as a broker to bring the twain closer to each other.

They are coming closer to each other not for any national cause or strengthening of democratic system but for their vested personal interests for which they are quite ready to exploit their political positions. They are coming closer to each other for mounting pressure on the PTI government directly and indirectly for yielding to their demands and more importantly for saving their skins from the impending cases in the superior courts.

Asif Ali Zardari had already exploited his position as the head of the State to get amnesty from his misdoings as the Federal Minister and to condone more than Rs 100 billion fine on property tycoon Riaz Malik who compensated him later by gifting him the huge Bilawal House in Bahria Town, Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif had also been exploiting his political and official position for securing advantages and cases are being heard by the Accountability Court and the NAB is ready with more references against him.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman is active as a broker for he is no longer treading corridors of power after ten years. PPP leadership is deadly against construction of multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam. PML(N) leadership had bartered away its support for Kalabagh Dam for securing third term as the Prime Minister for Nawaz Sharif in the 18th Constitutional Amendment. So if they are gathering together for personal gains, this is nothing new or surprising at all, please.

M.I.KHAN

Lahore

