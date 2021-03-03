United’s wins comfortably over Gladiators

Islamabad United defeated the Quetta Gladiators by six wickets to ensure that the latter remained winless in the ongoing HBL PSL 6.

Chasing a target of 157 runs, Islamabad got off to a flying start with opener Paul Stirling taking Quetta bowlers to the cleaners courtesy a brilliant batting display. His 33-ball 56 included eight fours and two sixes.

Fellow opener Alex Hales scored 23 runs off 13 balls with the help of five boundaries. The duo’s 76-run opening stand broke the back of the chase and set Islamabad up for a comprehensive victory.—Agencies