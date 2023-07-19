Pakistani auto market is ruled by leading players including Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki however some of the other bike makers like United, Road Prince, and Metro also share considerable market.

United Bikes offers a wide range of motorcycles including commuter, sports bikes, and even sports bikes. The second-largest bike assembler is famous in public due to its reasonable pricing, robust performance, and far-reaching service network.

Some of the favorite models of United bikes include United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo.

United US 70 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price United 70cc (Standard) 109,500 United 70cc (Alloy Rim) 114,500

United 100 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price US-100 (Special) 115,000 US-100 (Plus) 115,000

United 125 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price US-125 (Euro 2) 164,500

United US Scooty 100 Price in Pakistan

Models New Price (Rs.) US Scooty 243,000

United Electric Motorcycles