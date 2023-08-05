Auto giants Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki dominated bike market in Pakistan, however the new players like United, Road Prince, and Metro now share considerable size in market, courtesy of their competitive prices.

Much like other bike makers, United Bikes offers wide range of two wheelers including commuter, sports bikes, and even sports bikes. The company is famous in public due to its logical pricing, robust performance, and far-reaching service network across the country.

United bike line includes United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo.

As prices of two wheeler increased drastically, buyers are bearing the brunt to get new bikes on cash.

United US 70 Price 2023

As of August 2023, United US 70 is available at a price of Rs119,000.

United US 70 Specs

Engine Size -- 78cc Transmission -- 4-Stroke Engine Type -- OHC single-cylinder air-cooled engine Fuel Tank -- 8.5-litre fuel tank United bikes Colors -- Red and Black

United US 70 Zero Markup Installment Plan

Interested candidates should visit the nearest Bank Alfalah branch for further details and to get an application slip.

Bank Alfalah is currently offering United US 70 on 3, 6, and 9 months leasing plans with Zero Markup.

Candidates however need to pay a processing fee of 3 percent whereas FED would be applied in 9 monthly installment.