United US 150 bike introduced in Pakistan

United Autos has rolled out a 150cc motorcycle US150 at a surprising price which has been touted to be among top cheapest bikes in the crisis-hit country, where prices of two-wheelers skyrocketed.

The new player United is trying to lock horns with the industry’s bigwigs including Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki which continue to remain among the top-selling auto giants.

The newly introduced United US150 followed suit of Honda CB150F aesthetics as it comes with a single-cylinder 150cc Overhead valve engine OHV engine and a basic carburetor setup.

The 150cc two-wheeler is backed by a 5-speed transmission system, which offers a modern design, alloy wheels, and a disc brake system. Its sporty tail, self-start system, and fluffy seat make it a considerable choice.

For the unversed, United Bikes is a popular motorcycle brand in Pakistan as the company offers both commuter and sports bikes. United Pakistan offers a range of models with different engine capacities and designs which cater to the needs of all kind of riders.

United US 150 price in Pakistan

As of June 2023, United 150cc is available at a price of Rs290,500.

United Bikes in Pakistan

The company’s bikes range includes United 70CC, United 100CC, United Scooty 100CC, 125CC, 150CC. It also offered Auto and Loader Rickshaws.