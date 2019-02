Dubai

Islamabad United thrashed Karachi Kings by seven wickets to achieve target of 144 runs set by Karachi in 2019 Pakistan Super League fixture at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat first, the Kings suffered a nightmare start and were three-down as early as the fourth over and were all out for 144.

The Islamabad United achieved the target with seven wickets to spare. In the earlier match Quetta Gladiators outplayed Lahore in a thrilling contest.

