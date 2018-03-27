United lift the PSL -3 Trophy

PSL-3 final has been won by Islamabad United in a tough matched played at National Stadium, Karachi, defeating the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi. Both the teams performed very well and it was very difficult to predict which team would sway.

The President, Prime Minister and prominent political leaders of Pakistan congratulated team United. We also congratulate the team United for this excellent win.

Though PSL-3 has ended but it has left great memories. I hope the successful event has sent a positive message to the international teams and will help in restoration of international Cricket in Pakistan in addition to a number of other benefits. Lights of Karachi have been restored. We also express our thanks to all the international players who participated in event.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related