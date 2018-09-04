United Kingdom has direct stake in Pakistan’s stability

Mr Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner game Lecture on ‘Post-Brexit Foreign Policy: Future of Pakistan-UK Relations’ at Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

The High Commissioner stated that the UK’s diplomatic mission to Pakistan is the second biggest in the world; and its development programme in Pakistan, through DFID, isthe largest such bilateral programme in the world and stands at half a billion dollars.

‘In fact, the UK spends more on development aid in Pakistan than any other country or organisation’, he said.

The High Commissioner shared that what happens in Pakistan has a real world impact upon the UK – in a way that is true of few other countries.

‘The UK has a very direct and unique stake in Pakistan’s future stability, security and prosperity.

Together, we face some shared challenges and opportunities. That is the bedrock of the Pakistan-UK relationship.’

Discussing Britain’s exit from the European Union, the High Commissioner stressed that‘The UK is reshaping its place in the world. Clearly, the decision to leave the EU has far-reaching consequences for our relationship with the continent.’

He reaffirmed that ‘while we are changing our political relationship with the EU, we are not leaving Europe, and our friends on the Continent. Furthermore, our commitment to international security has not changed, nor will it.’

Outlining a positive vision for the future of its relationship with Pakistan, the British High Commissioner outlined that the UK is focused on ‘helping Pakistan to unleash its potential’ which will benefit both Pakistan in its own right as well as be the best guarantor of the UK’s defensive interests.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp