United GCC essential for MESA alliance: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that a rift between Qatar and its Arab Gulf neighbours had gone on for too long. “We are all more powerful when we are working together and disputes are limited. When we have a common challenge, disputes between countries with shared objectives are never helpful,” he said at a press conference in Qatar.

Pompeo also said that a united GCC is essential for the planned MESA alliance, and that the US has agreed with Qatar on a widening presence in the Udaid military base, reports Arab News.

Pompeo arrived in Doha on Sunday and signed several agreements with Qatari officials. “Countering Iran, the threat from the world’s largest state sponsor of terror – the Islamic Republic of Iran, is something President Trump has identified as one of his top priorities. We are determined to do that, we will do it with our partners in the Middle East.

