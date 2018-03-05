United demolish Kings by 8 wickets

Observer Report

Sharjah

Islamabad United won by eight wickets against Karachi Kings in its chase of 154 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Courtesy half-centuries by Khurram Manzoor and Babar Azam, complimented with the late power hitting of wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan, Karachi Kings had posted 153-run score against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United’s

openers, Luke Ronchi and JP Duminy, neutralised Kings’ bowling attack, with the former setting record of the fastest half-century in the Pakistan Super League. Mohammad Irfan gave the breakthrough to Kings in the 10th over of the game by dismissing Ronchi on 71.

Earlier Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field in their encounter against mighty Karachi Kings. Fast bowler Muhammad Sami took an early wicket on his first over by dismissing opener Joe Denly (4). All-rounder Faheem Ashraf took three wickets in the match. He dismissed Khurram Manzoor, CA Ingram and skipper Imad Wasim.