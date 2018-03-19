United crush Kings to reach final

Observer Report

Dubai

A magnificent batting display by Luke Ronchi helped Islamabad United to outplay Karachi Kings in the Qualifier to reach the final in the third edition the Pakistan Super League by eight wickets here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

The Islamabad United reached their target 154-4 set by Karachi Kings with 45 balls to spare.

The wicketkeeper batsman from New Zealand smashed five towering sixes and twelve superb fours for an unbeaten 94, just six runs short of his first PSL hundred, from just 39 balls.

He made 91 runs for the first wicket with Sahibzada Farhan, who also hit three sixes in his 18-ball 29.

The United completed their eight-wicket victory in only 12.3 overs.