‘United Business Group manifesto can resolve traders’ issues’

KARACHI : Chairman United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI Iftekhar Ali Malik has said that UBG’s manifesto is to address traders’ issues and to put forward recommendations for economic reform to the government.

“Our group will again sweep the apex body’s elections with a majority votes as the performance of FPCCI office bearers, in the last two years, remained extraordinary,” he said, addressing a dinner reception hosted by All Pakistan Customs Agents’ Association (APCA) in connection with the forthcoming FPCCI elections at a hotel.

Malik further said that Pakistan was facing severe challenges while process of industrialization was almost stopped. He urged businessmen to change their conventional thinking approach and come up with some plans such as value-addition to their items, enhancement of research and development (R&D), product branding etc, with a vision to compete the regional and global competitors.

“We can get handsome prices by exporting value-added items to the international market. For value-addition, transfer of technology is a must,” he said.

UBG’s patron-in-chief S M Munir appreciated Zubair F Tufail’s his performances as president FPCCI in 2017.

He said Zubair is going to complete his tenure and he has secured around Rs 20 million cash in the FPCCI exchequer. He said two state of the art FPCCI offices would be established in Lahore and Peshawar which would help resolve the traders’ issues in future. A large number of UBG members including Zubair F. Tufail, A Haseeb Khan, Illyas Bilor, Gulzar Firoz, Khalid Tawab, Waheed Ahmed, Zahid Saeed, Arshad Jamal, Arif Yousuf Jewa, Senior Vice Chairman All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association Pakistan(Sindh Zone)Imran Farooqi, Farooq Afzal, Waseem Vohra, Hanif Gohar, Amir Ata Bajqa attended the meeting.

Orignally published by NNI