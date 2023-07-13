United Bikes are famous motorcycle brand in Pakistan as the company offers a wide range of motorcycles including commuter, sports bikes, and even sports bikes.

United Motorcycles, the second-largest bike assembler, is known for its reasonable pricing, robust performance, and far-reaching service network.

Some of the favorite models of United bikes include United CD 70, United 100 Jazba, United 125 Deluxe, United 150 Sazgar, and United Auto Bravo.

United 70 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price United 70cc (Standard) 109,500 United 70cc (Alloy Rim) 114,500

United 100 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price US-100 (Special) 115,000 US-100 (Plus) 115,000

United 125 Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price US-125 (Euro 2) 164,500

United US Scooty 100 Price in Pakistan

Models New Price (Rs.) US Scooty 243,000

United Electric Motorcycles

Models New Price (Rs.) United revolt (Electric) 253,000 United Spark (Electric) 265,000 United Bullet (Electric) 288,000

This year, United announced a 150cc motorcycle US150 at a surprising price which has been touted to be among top cheapest rides in the country, where prices of two-wheelers skyrocketed.

The newly introduced United US150 followed suit of Honda CB150F aesthetics as it comes with a single-cylinder 150cc Overhead valve engine OHV engine and a basic carburetor setup. The 150cc two-wheeler is backed by a 5-speed transmission system, which offers a modern design, alloy wheels, and a disc brake system. Its sporty tail, self-start system, and fluffy seat make it a considerable choice.

For the unversed, United Bikes is a popular motorcycle brand in Pakistan as the company offers both commuter and sports bikes. United Pakistan offers a range of models with different engine capacities and designs which cater to the needs of all kind of riders.