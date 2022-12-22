Manchester United defeated Burnley in the Carabao Cup in their first match post-World Cup break at home.

Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored for United during the 2-0 win as they ensured their club’s life without striker Cristiano Ronaldo started on the right path.

The 37-year-old was let go from his contract with the club before the World Cup break after taking offence to his treatment by Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo is still looking for a club to sign for after Portugal’s World Cup exit.

With the shadow of one of their best players still looming over their heads, United needed to respond and did so with some style.

Eriksen put his side in front in the 27th minute from a close-range shot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross found him in the middle.

The game settled into a tame pattern after that until Rashford doubled his side’s lead in the 57th minute with a fabulous run in another display of his quality. The forward picked up the ball at midfield before beating multiple defenders and firing past Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his far post.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley then spurned several chances to get back in the game as United saw off the game to reach the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup joining fellow Premier League sides Leicester City, Wolves, Newcastle United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest and in the next round.

Brighton losing to League One’s Charlton Athletic was the only surprise of the round.

Either Manchester City or Liverpool will join these clubs after facing each other tonight.