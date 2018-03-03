United beat Qalandars in super over

Observer Report

Sharjah

Islamabad United won a nail-biting thriller against Brendon McCullum-led Lahore Qalandars in a super over at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Friday night.

United won the game by chasing 16 runs in the first-ever super over bowled in the history of Pakistan Super League.

A six by debutant Salman Irshad of Qalandars on the second last ball of the innings levelled the 121-run score of United, however in a dramatic turn of event, fast bowler Muhammad Sami took his wicket on the very next ball by bowling a short-pitched bouncer; leaving the match drawn.