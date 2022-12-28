Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest in the latest round of the Premier League to open up some breathing space in the fifth spot. At the same time, Chelsea also notched a much-needed win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United Vs Nottingham Forest:

First-half goals from the resurgent Rashford and Anthony Martial set up an easy win for the home side before Fred added a late third to put a bow on the proceedings.

With Liverpool right on their heels, Erik Ten Hag’s men needed a response and Rashford delivered one in just the 19th minute putting away a cleverly worked corner.

The forward was involved in the second goal as well with United catching Forest out on a counter-attack which was triggered near their penalty area before Rashford found Martial who fired past Wayne Hennessey in the 22nd minute.

The Welshman did well to deny Antony and Rashford in the second half to keep his side in the contest but was helpless in the 87th minute when another counter-attack left Fred with an easy goal to seal the match.

The win takes United to fifth on the table with 29 points, just one behind fourth-placed Tottenham in a fight for the Champions League places. It also softens the blow of losing their prime target, Cody Gakpo, to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Chelsea Vs Bournemouth:

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount scored first-half goals as Chelsea defeated Bournemouth for a morale-boosting win.

Things have not been smooth during Graham Potter’s young reign, they had won none of their previous five matches, but the win leaves Chelsea 8th in the table with 24 points just six behind in the race for the Champions League places.

The bigger concern for the Blues in another knee injury to right back Recce James who was playing just his first match following an injury layoff.